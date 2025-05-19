After delivering the Eagles’ first-ever trophy on Saturday – a glorious FA Cup triumph against Manchester City at Wembley – the manager was back on pre-match press conference duty to preview the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers, our final home game of the season.

But with silverware and a place in the UEFA Europa League secured, there was only one thing on everybody’s minds: the remarkable rise of Crystal Palace.

“I hope everybody can feel this,” Glasner smiled. “This is every day. Every day I'm just thinking: ‘OK, how can we improve the players, how can we improve as a team, how can we improve as a club, as an organisation?’ My only thoughts are about this.

“And it's the same when I talk to you about pre-season… we're planning pre-season, all the friendlies, so I'm 100 percent here, because I have a contract until 2026. And it's completely normal for me as a person, as a manager. This is because I love my job, I love being a manager, and that's why I'm always thinking about…

“Sometimes it's not so easy for the players, because I demand a lot, and they will hear it again today. And that's just how I am, and that's why all my thoughts are about now, the ending of the season, then having a meeting about the off-season programme for the players...

"We have a few internationals, and then when does everybody come back, organising the pre-season, and now we have the Community Shield one week before the start of the Premier League… so many things going on, and all my thoughts are just around this.