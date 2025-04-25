The Wembley clash is the fourth meeting this season alone between Palace and Villa, with the Eagles having come out on top twice previously against Unai Emery’s team this season, including a win in the League Cup.

Palace also claimed a 4-1 victory when the teams last locked horns in the Premier League, in front of a raucous Selhurst Park only two months ago.

Villa have been on a strong run of form since and have regularly rotated their team while maintaining results.

However, speaking in the embargoed section of his pre-match press conference earlier on, Glasner insisted he was not fixating on which personnel the opposition choose to start with.