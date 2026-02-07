Despite a recent winless run of nine matches in the Premier League, Palace remain just five points off the top half of the table – and just seven outside the European places – with 14 games left to go.

What’s more, the Eagles can attack the UEFA Conference League knockout rounds with a whole host of fresh faces – Jørgen Strand Larsen, Evann Guessand and Brennan Johnson all arrived in January – and returning players, with Daichi Kamada, Adam Wharton and Borna Sosa all in line to return on Sunday at the Amex Stadium.

Glasner told the embargoed section of his pre-match press conference: “I’m very confident, of course.

“Like always, there are a few challenges, but now we will integrate the new players in the best way and get the back three sorted in the best way altogether, with who suits whom best.

“I'm very confident. I know the players, I know the squad. I know the character of the group, so that's why I'm looking forward to this four months.”