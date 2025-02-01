Having suggested that Wharton and França could be named in a matchday squad for the first time since 30th October and 2nd March respectively, Glasner was asked further about their statuses in the embargoed section of his press conference.

On Wharton, the manager said: “When we talked last week, and you [the press] asked me if Adam could be in the squad against Manchester [United], my answer was ‘no’. No chance.

“Then I see him training, and I thought he has never been away. I spoke to him today and he feels good. Tired, of course, but he feels good. And I said ‘I want you to go with us’.

“I don't know how the game is going and I don't know how many minutes he gets. If it's not necessary, maybe he gets none. I know he won't get 45, that makes no sense.

"But if we need him for 10, 15, 20, I trust him completely, not just because he's a nice guy, but because with what I saw this week in training, I was really impressed.”

On long-term absentee França, whom Glasner had previously suggested could return with the Under-21s before making his return to first-team action, the manager clarified: “I usually want to have more attackers on the bench because they can have more influence in the game, so that's why I'm now thinking it [he could be in Sunday's squad], but I didn't talk to him, how he feels.

"I will do it tomorrow [Saturday] and then take a final decision.

“But it doesn't mean that he won't play for the Under-21s. They have a game a week on Monday [10th] – when we play Doncaster – so then we can stay in the same training rhythm that we are doing and maybe then he gets more minutes with them, rather than going with us to Doncaster.

"We're always looking at what's best for the player personally, and that's the situation.

“It’s easier to manage the minutes there [with the U21s] and then when we get good feedback and he feels well, then he will be in. He’s doing well in training, that’s always the first part, and that’s his responsibility.

"The closer he will get to the team, the more minutes he will get with us.”