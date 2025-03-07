Within weeks of his appointment last season, the manager did the same during a prolonged gap between fixtures. Back then, he had only been in charge for three fixtures; now, after almost 50, he has recorded the highest win percentage of any manager leading solely in Palace's Premier League era.

In Marbella, he and his side will face Norwegian outfit Hamarkameratene in a friendly, which you can watch LIVE on Palace TV+ – click HERE for more information.

This is similar to how the side faced Norwegian Eliteserien champions Bodø/Glimt last time out, but things are different now as Glasner points out: “As you know, we were there for 10 days when we went to Marbella last year.

“We started on a completely different level, in explaining how we want to play, how we want the players to play, the intensity of the training, the fitness, et cetera – whereas now most of the players are used to it, so we can work on different topics.

“It doesn't mean that it's better or worse, it's just different topics we will have there. Also there will be many players playing many minutes, and other players not, so we will have to see, because some of the Colombians [Daniel Muñoz and Jefferson Lerma], they are playing Brazil and Paraguay, so they will arrive late.

“[We will be] managing the load of the players individually, but working on our topics to improve our game, and I think we have a lot to improve.

'We will do individual meetings with some players, giving them feedback from the games, feedback from the training sessions, especially from the players. We did this week with players who arrived in winter to help them, to support them, to implement our ideas. There, we have just more time.

"Again, one of the most important reasons was that we can play a game there. That's also why we don't go to Dubai, because we also thought about it, whether it's better. But it's difficult for the team to play, and we know the Norwegian teams are preparing in Spain for the start of the season, and that's why we go there."