Riedewald cancelled out Jonjo Shelvey's early effort with a thunderous strike from the edge of the box before Gary Cahill opened his Palace account with a winning header.

The Dutchman beat Cahill to the Man of the Match accolade, with the centre-back scooping 12% of the votes, behind Scott Dann on 16%.

After the game, Riedewald told Palace TV: "I think I was still angry about the first goal so I had my eyes closed and just shot the goal as hard as I could!

"We were 1-0 behind and had to dig deep, we had to find a way to control the game and score the goal. I did and [Gary] Cahill scored a good goal after with the set piece.

"After we just had to find our way to play to keep the ball, find free men and overall I think it was a good team performance – we helped each other."

