After joking with interviewer Chris Grierson about Selhurst's crackly PA, Guaita settled down to praise his teammates after the Eagles' third consecutive clean sheet.

Paraphrasing slightly, he said: "I am happy. Happy because my work is a lot of saves but I think all the team is important. The team is important because no help for me leads to a lot of goals. Today, or on another day, I need more games to be the same.

"It was difficult. The last game was the same, 1-0, and today the same, 1-0. A lot of the time the focus is more goals, more goals, more goals. But one goal gets us a win. It’s important for the team to get three points and we’re now on 39 points.

"I’m very happy; happy for the fans and all the people of Crystal Palace. Now we’re on 39 points, nine games left and next Saturday is a new game."

And asked if he has one eye on international football before the upcoming European Championships, Guaita instead stressed his happiness at life in SE25, again discussing his teammates first and foremost.

He said: "I’m happy at Crystal Palace. My work, firstly, is Crystal Palace. My partners, Wayne Hennessey and Hendo [Stephen Henderson]: it’s good training and good work. I need more of the same because I need wins for Crystal Palace."

