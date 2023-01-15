“We definitely played well and competed with them,” Guehi said after full-time. “It’s always a difficult place to come to. We showed that spirit and togetherness in the game, and it’s unfortunate that we didn’t come away with at least a point in the game.

“Football is a harsh world. It comes down to the details, to both boxes, and in the end they were just better.

“We competed well, we definitely stayed in the game. We created a few chances ourselves – at half-time we felt good.”

Kai Havertz scored shortly after the break to give Chelsea the three points, but Guehi says Palace will learn from their mistakes ahead of the visit of Manchester United on Wednesday.

“It’s just frustrating to give away a goal, it doesn’t matter how it comes,” he said. “We just have to keep going as a team, keep positive and hopefully we will get some results.

“Every game you take as it comes, and you learn from every game as it comes. It’s definitely something we will learn from. It could easily have turned in this game.

“Unfortunately it didn’t, but we just have to keep pushing as a team.”