Marc Guehi believes fellow centre-back Chris Richards can be delighted with the impact he has made since coming into the Crystal Palace side.

After injuries restricted Richards’ impact in a Palace shirt prior to the festive pause in fixtures, the United States international made his first two Premier League starts against Manchester United and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park.

His displays in both matches alongside Guéhi earned Richards acclaim from supporters and pundits alike, as well as the Cinch January Player of the Month trophy.

Guehi told the South London Press: “He [Richards] has been fantastic for someone who hasn’t played much football this season. He’s been training really well – he’s been sticking at it.

“Whoever comes in the team, wherever they play, everyone just gives 100 per cent. I’m really happy for him at the moment.

“He’s played in the Bundesliga – he doesn’t need much coaching from me. We just help each other out there, talking to each other throughout the game.

“We give each other confidence, which is good. It’s always good to have an experienced goalkeeper behind you like V [Vicente Guaita] and good players in front of you.”