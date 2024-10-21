The captain told Premier League Productions: "I can't fault anyone really, effort-wise. Everyone put effort into that game. You can see we were fine at the beginning.

“At the moment, nothing's going for us. We have to go back, keep working and stick together.

“That’s the game at the moment – nothing’s really going for us. We're creating chances, but any slight mistake gets punished at the moment. It’s important in those moments, when the world's against you, you have to stick together and keep fighting.

“Life's hard, and you have to deal with it. You have to keep going. You have to keep finding ways to get better. You have to keep finding ways to learn from mistakes. It's important that experienced players in the dressing room step up and we stick together. It’s important we embrace the challenge and go again.

"You have to keep going, and we'll keep going for sure."

Palace next face Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park this coming Sunday, 27th October (14:00 GMT).