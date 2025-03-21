The 28-year-old – an ever-present for the Eagles in the Premier League this season – was one of four goalkeepers to be included in Tuchel’s first squad in charge, having earlier this season made his first start for the Three Lions – against Finland in October.

“There’s excitement around the place, of course, which is normal,” Henderson said of the atmosphere surrounding the England camp. "I joined in a possession [game] and it was so fast and free flowing, and the standard was so high, and obviously it gets everyone excited with everything that's ahead of us.

“Obviously, you'd like to think that a new manager, a clean slate and if you do your bit, you'll get rewarded. I've come in with high optimism and I'm really excited for the new challenge and what’s ahead. I'm really looking forward to seeing what it holds.

“I've come into camp in a different frame of mind. I'm really excited to see what's ahead. I've just got to try and work really hard in training, put your best foot forward and hopefully impress and see where that takes you. I've just got to try and train the best I can and hopefully leave a good impression.

“First and foremost, we can only control what we can control: that's this camp, and winning the games in front of us. But obviously with the new manager coming in, the sole aim is to win the [2026 FIFA] World Cup, and we know that.

“We don't have many training days before that really, when you look at it, so we've got to make the most of it.”