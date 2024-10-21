Ahead of Monday night’s match at Nottingham Forest, the England international spoke candidly about the season so far to CBS, stating: “Obviously, we've brought players in, they're getting to know the system now, and the best is certainly to come for Palace this season.

“We’re nowhere near where we need to be, of course, and the performance level isn't at its highest. The reality is we've brought new players in, we’re getting players up to speed, things take time, but I'm looking forward to seeing what potential we can reach this season with the team we've got, because we've got a great bunch of lads, a great manager.

“We're optimistic even though we've had a tough start, so we're regrouping and we'll be looking forward to Monday night.”

Henderson comes into the fixutre off the back of his first-ever start for England during the October international break – a fitting reward for his fine recent form in South London.

“It was incredible, obviously, to get the nod the day before,” the 27-year-old smiled. “To know that I was starting my first competitive game was fantastic.

“ I think it's been four years since my last [England] game, so it's been a journey to get back to that level, and one that I've fully enjoyed. Bouncing back, it was nice.

“My brother's one of them where he'll mention the mistakes that I make! Then my mum, she's fantastic, she's just buzzing, and was just delighted, so it was good. They were over the moon and they were proud, so it was nice to have them there.”

As for Thomas Tuchel’s recent appointment as England manager, Henderson noted: “I think it's a fantastic appointment. I think he's a winner, he'll come in and he'll do his utmost to obviously win us the World Cup.

“The games can be decided in two, three minutes and obviously to have a man on the touchline to keep his calm and make them big decisions in big moments, he's the man for that job. He comes with a great reputation and all the boys are really looking forward to working with him.”