The trio handled questions about the worse Eagle to spend lockdown with, their Fantasy Premier League tips and the player most likely to score a World Cup winning penalty.

They also revealed who in the squad can squat 215KG...

Hennessey : "Schluppy!"

Ward : "There’s only one player."

Schlupp : "I’ll take that one."

JW : "He just did it casually."

WH : "As if it’s the norm: 'I’ll have a warm-up, I’ll just put 200KG on.'"

JS: "I didn’t even know what was on there, I just lifted it up and did it."

Then Ward and Hennessey continued to provide insight into what Schlupp's like behind the scenes, discussing who has the strangest pre-match routine.

JW : "Jeff, you leave it quite late getting changed."

JS : "I leave it quite late, yeah. I don’t like getting ready and sitting about for ages. So I leave it until about 20-30 minutes before."

WH : "You’ve still got your tracksuit on and we’re doing physio."

JW : "I’m doing fast feet on the floor and Jeff’s just chilling in the corner with his headphones!"

JS: "I can’t stand getting ready and sitting about for ages. I hate it."

Then talk turned away from Jeff's gym and pre-match routine, and focus switched to Wayne. Who has the squad's biggest bromance?

JW: Wayno, it used to be you and Connor [Wickham]. You and Connor were close before he went on loan. Or you and Joe [Ledley], I’d say. It was non-stop. You could always hear them coming. Me, Kells [Martin Kelly] and Dannsy [Scott Dann] used to travel in together pre-lockdown.

To hear more from the lads, just click below!

