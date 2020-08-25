Hennessey is the most capped international while playing for Palace, and is just three appearances away from becoming the joint-most played Wales goalkeeper in history.

The Red Dragons face Finland away on September 3rd and then Bulgaria at home on September 6th in the UEFA Nations League.

Should Hennessey feature in both clashes, he will be just one cap away from equalling Southall's record, and continue to keep pace with all-time record appearance holder Chris Gunter, who has also been called-up.

Hennessey joins James McCarthy as the most recent Eagle to be confirmed in an international squad this week. McCarthy will be in contention for the Republic of Ireland to also face Bulgaria and Finland.

