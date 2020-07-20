Hodgson smiled, and drew a small comparison with renowned Academy graduate, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, when asked if Wolves is a tough test for a Development prospect.

He said: "The last time we put a full-back in from the Academy, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, that was against Tottenham [Hotspur], and he's come out of it all pretty well.

"We're hoping Tyrick can do the same. He's been around the first-team squad really for a year, albeit he lost a lot of time this season through injury. He would have featured more often I think had he not been injured so much.

"But he's been fit for the period before the lockdown, during the lockdown and after the lockdown. So I should think he's champing at the bit to get out there tonight and test himself out."

Hodgson also includes Development prospects Sam Woods, Nya Kirby, Brandon Pierrick and 17-year-old John-Kymani Gordon in his squad tonight.

READ NEXT: Meet Palace's Development prospect: Tyrick Mitchell