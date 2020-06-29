During the game at Selhurst Park, though, the city of Leicester was placed into lockdown after a spike in coronavirus cases, casting doubt over whether Palace's trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday can go ahead.

Hodgson was asked about the unfolding situation in his post-match press conference. "I did hear on the news today that there was a potential problem in Leicester," he said. "But I’m perfectly happy to let the Premier League take care of that, and they will tell us where and when the game shall be played.

"I’m certain that if they can’t play at Leicester, they will find an alternative venue.

"We are happy to go up and play Leicester City wherever the Premier League feels we should play."

