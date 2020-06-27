Regarding Zaha, Hodgson provided the following update: “We don’t know that yet – we’ve still got two days and he was having treatment this morning.

“He didn’t take part in training of course. We are still hopeful that these next couple of days will see him recover from the minor injury he picked up in the warm-up and we are leaving the door open because we’d really like him to play.”

It was a shame for Palace to lose two of the three players that had led the line so well against the Cherries for the Liverpool game, with Hodgson adding: “The team we played against Bournemouth with both he [Zaha] and Benteke alongside Jordan Ayew played so well I thought and gave us such a threat.

"When suddenly two of those players are missing from the starting line-up it makes a difference – very few teams can take two players of that quality out of their starting line-up and be as good.”

In regards to the sidelined trio of Martin Kelly, Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins, Hodgson said: “Three injuries that have been long-term, and continue to be long-term – [there is] no chance of them being fit for the game on Monday.”

READ NEXT: Revealed: Selhurst Park transformed for Premier League restart