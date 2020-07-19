Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the manager said: "Luka Milivojevic has been having problems with his knee so that’s something we’ll have to assess tomorrow [Monday, 20th July].

"He joined the first part of training today but felt the knee. We’ll assess him tomorrow."

Hodgson also confirmed that Patrick van Aanholt - who left the field against Manchester United midweek - will be unavailable for the rest of the season following a scan.

"[His shoulder] is dislocated and he’s had it assessed," Hodgson said. "He’ll need an operation and that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

"We’ll have to see how it goes in the pre-season. There’s no timescale as yet for when he’s back."

READ NEXT: How to follow Palace v Wolves live - including TV channel details