The manager elaborated, saying: "We’ve lost Martin Kelly which is a blow. Unfortunately in the bit of training that players sometimes do after a game when they’ve not taken part as a substitute, he picked up a slight calf strain. It’s not massive but it’s enough to keep him out.

"Otherwise, it’s the same injuries as before, Cenk Tosun is injured but he can’t play [v Everton] anyway. Jeffrey Schlupp and Mamadou Sakho are continuing recovery."

Tosun, on loan from Everton, is ineligible to face his parent club.