For Palace, it unfortunately happened when Mamadou Sakho lost his footing, gifting Harvey Barnes the chance to tee up Jamie Vardy for an easy chance to double the Foxes' lead.

In his post-match press conference, Hodgson revealed that Sakho apologised for his costly mistake right away.

“Absolutely. That was the first thing he did [came into the dressing and said ‘sorry’ to the team]," Hodgson said. "It was one of those mistakes which happen in a game of football and there’s not so much you can do about it.

"It was pretty decisive because in that period of time I thought we were looking like an equaliser was certainly in our grasp or within our potential to get.

"Unfortunately, when that one went in it did make the task perhaps a bit too much of an uphill one. But yes, of course; he apologised for that."

After a 90 minutes without too many positives for the Eagles, it was pleasing to see yet another Academy graduate, Tyrick Mitchell, handed his Premier League debut.

Speaking on his decision to bring on the promising left-back, Hodgson said: "It was nice to give Tyrick a game. It was only a question of at 2-0 we didn’t look like we were going to get those two goals to get a point from the game, so it was a chance to spare Patrick for 10 minutes or so for the game on Tuesday."