"I was very pleased with the team’s performance," Hodgson said in his post-match press conference. "I thought we started slowly and got ourselves back into the game well. And going towards half-time we were establishing some sort of control of the game.

"In particular, the second-half, I thought the way the players got over the disappointment of finding themselves two goals to one down, in a way they felt was very harsh, and the way they approached the second-half was very positive.

"There were lots of very good individual performances and I would count Eberechi’s as one of those."

