The Palace manager said: "It’s getting better gradually. Certainly Mamadou Sakho has returned to training this week, Jeffrey Schlupp is basically just about to return to training.

"We've also had Luka back in training although the illness he had debilitated him in some ways but he's back in training too. The only person who hasn't trained is James Tomkins - he's still recovering. It's quite fantastic given the situation we had not so long ago."

Addressing whether Milivojevic and Kouyate will return for the upcoming Brighton clash on Saturday, Hodgson said: "[Milivojevic] could be, we’ll see today. Cheikhou Kouyate is okay - he trained all week. It was a slight twist of the ankle. He didn't train on Monday but a lot of players didn't do a full session. He’s been back since then."

Kouyate went down after receiving treatment in the 89th minute against Newcastle last Saturday.

READ NEXT: Gallery: Palace dealt fitness boost in training for Brighton

This press conference was streamed live by Palace TV. Watch it in full by heading to Palace TV here or by clicking 'Palace TV' within the app.