The Palace manager has revealed that while Max Meyer has not recovered since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's suspension-earning challenge last Saturday, right-back Joel Ward has returned.

Hodgson said: "It [team news] doesn’t change that much. Obviously we were hoping to recover Max Meyer but that’s not been possible. So we’re one further player down.

"Joel Ward who’s been missing for a long period, he returns. Scott Dann of course returned before the last game [Arsenal]. There are still a lot of players from the intended first-team down. The bench will be made up largely of the Under-23 squad [v Man City]."

Ward has been unavailable since being substituted against Liverpool at the end of November.

Palace had six current first-team players sidelined through injury in their recent draw with Arsenal and captain Luka Milivojevic was suspended after collecting a red card against Derby County.