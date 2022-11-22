The Palace man played the full 90 minutes, being fielded on the right of a back three alongside AC Milan's Simon Kjær and Barcelona's Andreas Christensen.

The Danes appeared caught off-guard by Tunisia's driven start, and after Andersen forced Aymen Dahmen into a save from a corner, the Eagles of Carthage broke forward and had a goal ruled out for offside.

Denmark entered half-time unbeaten but had Kasper Schmeichel to thank for a remarkable one-on-one save against Issam Jebali, with the shot-stopper reaching out a hand at point-blank range to ensure his side remained on level terms.

De Rød-Hvide had a goal of their own ruled out in the second-half when Andreas Skov Olsen struck in from the edge of the box only for the linesman to flag an offside in the buildup, before Christiensen was just inches away from breaking the deadlock.

Andersen and co. applied the pressure but couldn't find the way through despite a dramatic late VAR check - but emerged with a point and a clean sheet to start their campaign.

Next up Denmark face current holder France in a challenging Group D. They overcame Les Bleus in a Nations League game in June this year.