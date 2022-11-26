Denmark came back from 1-0 down when Andersen found Andreas Christensen in the 68th-minute, but Kylian Mbappé's brace consigned them to defeat with just four minutes of time left.

The result leaves Denmark third in Group D with one point, Andersen having helped them keep a clean sheet against Tunisia in their opening fixture. Victory over Australia on Wednesday (30th) could be enough to still see them qualify.

It took some time for France to grasp the game, fresh off the back of their 4-0 romp over Australia, and with qualification within their grasp. The Danes held firm however and created chances of their own in the first-half, keeping the current champions frustrated.

A second-half barrage proved too much and France's potent attacking line finally broke through after an hour, with Denmark equalising minutes later from Andersen's corner onto Christensen's head.

A point seemed secured almost until the whistle, but Mbappé's late winner was too close to time for Denmark to recover from.

Earlier in the tournament Andersen made his World Cup debut on the right of a back three alongside AC Milan's Simon Kjær and Barcelona's Andreas Christensen against Tunisia.

The Danes appeared caught off-guard by Tunisia's driven start, and after Andersen forced Aymen Dahmen into a save from a corner, the Eagles of Carthage broke forward and had a goal ruled out for offside.

Denmark entered half-time unbeaten but had Kasper Schmeichel to thank for a remarkable one-on-one save against Issam Jebali, with the shot-stopper reaching out a hand at point-blank range to ensure his side remained on level terms.

De Rød-Hvide had a goal of their own ruled out in the second-half when Andreas Skov Olsen struck in from the edge of the box only for the linesman to flag an offside in the buildup, before Christiensen was just inches away from breaking the deadlock.

Andersen and co. applied the pressure but couldn't find the way through despite a dramatic late VAR check - but emerged with a point and a clean sheet to start their campaign.