With the Black Stars badly needing victory after opening day defeat to Portugal, they faced a stern test in a South Korea side that held Uruguay last time out.

Two goals in ten minutes saw Ghana take a lead into half-time and Ayew had a hand in both, his delivery causing chaos in the penalty area for the first before picking out Mohammed Kudus brilliantly for the second.

There was a scare as the Koreans pulled back level in three manic second-half minutes, but Ghana regained the lead soon after and clung on for three points.

It means Ghana can qualify for the last 16 with victory over Uruguay in their final group game – a grudge match for the Black Stars after their controversial meeting in 2010.

Ayew played 15 minutes in Ghana's opening World Cup game with Portugal on Tuesday evening, with the Black Stars falling 3-2.

Ghana held their opponents until the 64th minute, when Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty he'd won to become the first player to score in five World Cup finals.

Ayew's brother André then equalised eight minutes later by turning home from inside the six-yard box, and Jordan came on in his place shortly after.

The Portuguese sustained their fight and regained the lead through João Félix, putting further daylight between the two countries when Rafael Leão netted 10 minutes from time.

That didn't stop Ghana from pursuing a point, however, and Osman Bukari netted a consolation second in the 89th minute. They couldn't force their way back despite a dramatic conclusion, and had to settle with a narrow defeat.

Ghana are competing in a tough draw, but with their other Group H opponents having only collected a point earlier in the day, and having now faced held the toughest side, the Black Stars will still feel hopeful.

Their most significant match of the tournament will come against Uruguay, who controversially knocked them from the quarter-final in 2010 on penalties.