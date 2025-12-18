Will Hughes believes team spirit has been vital to Crystal Palace's remarkable 2025, as the midfielder and his teammates prepare for their final league phase fixture in the UEFA Conference League.
Hughes was alongside his manager on Wednesday afternoon to preview Palace's matchday six fixture against KuPS Kuopio on Thursday [20:00 GMT].
For the Eagles, a win will secure knock-out football in the New Year, whether that is straight through to the last 16 or via the play-offs.
At the press conference Hughes was asked what it means to be playing European football for the first time in his career, having made his senior professional debut back in 2011.
"It means everything," he said. "It's something that maybe a few years ago I didn't really expect to happen, but credit to the manager for coming in and ultimately making not only myself, but the rest of the lads believe that we can achieve many things and that was proven last year.
"Not many thought we could have lifted the FA Cup, but he made us believe and everyone in that changing room did just that – and look at how it turned out.
"Hopefully there's more [success] to come at the end of the season."
Hughes also added that the current group was the best he had experienced throughout his 14-year career when it came to team spirit and that this had played a huge role in recent success.
"It's cliché to say 'we've got a good group'," he explained. "But I genuinely think the togetherness we've had in the last 18 months has played a huge role in our success.
"[There are] no egos, no individuals, or players doing it on their own. It's been a group thing and to achieve something like we did last year, you need that to be successful."
Oliver Glasner confirmed in the press conference that he would have to rotate his team across Thursday's game and Saturday's Premier League fixture against Leeds United, which takes place only 48 hours later.
That could mean Academy players are involved in the first-team squad, as Benji Casey and Joél Drakes-Thomas were in the win over Shelbourne last week.
And Hughes urged anyone who gets the same opportunity to make the most of it.
"The gaffer mentioned it today in training, just to play with a smile on your face, enjoy it, let loose really," he said. "Don't overthink too much and that's advice I'd give as well.
"I'd say just enjoy it, because it's a reward for what we did last season. For the young lads to come in and play a European fixture at that age, it's really something special.
"So my advice is just to enjoy it."