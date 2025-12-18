Hughes was alongside his manager on Wednesday afternoon to preview Palace's matchday six fixture against KuPS Kuopio on Thursday [20:00 GMT].

For the Eagles, a win will secure knock-out football in the New Year, whether that is straight through to the last 16 or via the play-offs.

At the press conference Hughes was asked what it means to be playing European football for the first time in his career, having made his senior professional debut back in 2011.

"It means everything," he said. "It's something that maybe a few years ago I didn't really expect to happen, but credit to the manager for coming in and ultimately making not only myself, but the rest of the lads believe that we can achieve many things and that was proven last year.

"Not many thought we could have lifted the FA Cup, but he made us believe and everyone in that changing room did just that – and look at how it turned out.

"Hopefully there's more [success] to come at the end of the season."