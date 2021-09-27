“It hurts so much,” he said, reflecting on Brighton’s 95th-minute equaliser. “Throughout the whole game we played so well, defended brilliantly, worked so hard, every single one of us. It feels like a loss, to be honest. We had the three points there and then a lack of concentration loses us two points. Everyone’s gutted.

“We played brilliantly. Brighton are a good side, they showed that this season. I think the way we performed against them was great and we showed what we can do. If it wasn’t for a lack of concentration at the end we’d be coming away with three points and everyone would be going home buzzing.”

Continuing to look at Palace’s strengths, Gallagher discussed the Eagles’ approach to the clash and other games at Selhurst Park:

“Any team that comes here we don’t want them to dictate. I felt we did that well. We won the ball high up the pitch, we caused them problems. But yeah, at the end of the day we didn’t win the game.”