Jack Butland, Joel Ward, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, James Tomkins and Kofi Balmer all took to the course this week to pit their swings against one another.
Six members of the travelling Crystal Palace squad took a break from their training routine on tour in Turkey to do what every footballer does with a few hours off: play golf.
01 / 20
Donning proper golfing attire the lads pulled out their 9-irons and drivers, hopped in a buggy and spoiled a good walk.
Back at the hotel the players can also enjoy basketball, pool and table tennis, so it's a full-on week for sport.
Check out how they handled the fairway and find out more about their next clash in Turkey here.