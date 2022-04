Jairo Riedewald's late winning goal was enough to see the Eagles through, after Cheikhou Kouyate had given them the lead early in the second-half.

Palace showed character to bounce back after Josh Tymon's equaliser, and now find themselves within 90 minutes of a trip to Wembley in April.

Just as Patrick Vieira predicted the crowd in south London made a huge difference, creating a deafening atmosphere, but if you couldn’t make the game, brush up on all the key moments below.