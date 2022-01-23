Speaking with the press pre-match, Butland said: “I think everyone that knows Roy, whether it be close quarters or from distance, knows what kind of person, man and coach he is. But for me he’s given me a lot of opportunities over the years as England manager, as Palace manager.

“I’m very grateful to him for that and to have given me the opportunity to come back to the Premier League last year. I thoroughly enjoyed my time and was sad to see him go, but we’ve moved on with Patrick Vieira.”

Turning his attention to Palace, Butland reflected on recent performances that have seen the south Londoners enjoy strong matches but struggle to pick up points.

He said: “I think we’ve come off the pitch bitterly disappointed of late and think that, while it’s a frustrating feeling to have, it’s a good place to be. It shows we’re pleased with performances, but don’t think we’ve been as ruthless in front of goal as we’d have liked - so that’s something we’re constantly trying to get back to.