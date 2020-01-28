Riedewald competed in five matches, playing in all but 16 minutes of normal time for the Eagles. In recognition of his efforts, Palace fans named Riedewald as their Player of the Month with 38% of over 2,300 votes cast for the fullback.

With two eToro Man of the Match awards, Riedewald beat Vicente Guaita (32%) and James Tomkins (8%) to collecting first place.

Having received the trophy, Riedewald said: "I’m happy. I think it’s a nice trophy, an individual trophy and I’m happy to receive this trophy this morning. If you look back at the month, January, the games I played, I just gave my everything.

"I’ve been out for a while and I came back into the team and it’s nice to play two or three or even four games in a row. To receive this trophy is just a big gesture from the club and the fans."

The Eagles collected three points from four league matches in January, securing draws against both Manchester City and Arsenal. Combined, Riedewald played in all bar three minutes of the two games.

Check out more from Jaïro after collecting his award below!