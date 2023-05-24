The Scotland international has represented the club with distinction since September 2014, making 252 appearances in all competitions in a Palace shirt, playing over 19,000 minutes and scoring 19 times.

McArthur has also proven a huge fans' favourite in SE25 for his industrious work ethic, uncompromising standards and ability on and off the ball.

How better to sum up an outstanding Palace career, then, with the pictures that tell the 35-year-old's Crystal Palace story?

Thanks for everything, Macca.