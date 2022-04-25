“It’s a tough one to be honest,” he told Sky Sports after the game. “We had a couple of chances in the second-half but probably on reflection of the game a point is a fair result.

“Probably in the last couple of games, we’ve not started well and we’ve given ourselves an uphill battle, but tonight we were at it. On another night, we win the game.

“Leeds are always so dangerous, so we needed to be concentrated at the back – but we were in the ascendency and [had] a couple of half-chances.

“We take one of them and it’s a 1-0 victory. We take a point, we move on and we try and build on it.”

Wilfried Zaha was a constant source of pressure, and McArthur says bringing the wide players into the game was part of the game plan.

“We tried to get the ball wide to the dangerous players, and from there to create one-v-ones,” he explained. “That’s probably our most dangerous players on the park.

“I felt we did do that, we created those opportunities, but we didn’t quite get that final product or touch to win the game.

“[A point] was [important], especially in this league. When you start losing two games, you don’t want to make it three games or four games. It’s important to get a point, and we can build on that now.

“We just want to win football matches. If we do that, we will finish where we want to finish in the table. It’s a very tough league – I’ve been in it for a long time.

“You start looking too high or too far behind you and it bites you, so we just go onto the next one now.”