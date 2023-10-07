The French forward has enjoyed an excellent start to 2023/24, recording three goals – “all three in the [League] Cup”, he is quick to point out with humility – and three assists in seven appearances so far this season.

Mateta made his first Premier League start in eight months in Palace’s 1-0 win over Manchester United last week, but is keen to show Eagles supporters what he is all about, telling Sky Sports: "I'm a competitor. There were clubs who asked after me in the summer but I stayed. I'm here for a reason.

"I've had to be patient. It's always frustrating not playing and being on the bench, but I'm someone who works hard and it pays off when I get my chance.

"I have always been like that, I've always had a good mental side to my game, right up until today.

“I’m still waiting for my goal in the Premier League and I’m working on this.”