“My favourite [corner flag]? Millwall.

“My ambition is to help the team win the game and to score also – I’m a striker, my job is to score and to kick the most corner flags.”

But Mateta has had to fight for his time on the pitch since moving to SE25, proving his ability in key games and earning the trust of manager Patrick Vieira.

He praised those who have helped him at Palace, and commented on his time battling for a place: “I want to say thank you to the gaffer [Patrick Vieira], he trusted in me. And [thank you to] Dougie [Freedman], the Chairman [Steve Parish] and the team and the fans also, and my family.