Mateta and Jordan Ayew put Palace 2-0 up at half-time, before Everton scored three times after the restart to secure their Premier League status.

“We started well in the first-half and we scored two goals,” Mateta said in his post-match interview. “When we came back on the pitch they had a lot of intensity, they were aggressive and their fans pushed them. They scored three goals.

“It was very difficult because they play long and have a good striker who plays good with his head. He has good movement.

“I’m proud of my team, but we lost. When you lose it’s hard [to be happy]. We will continue to work hard and to keep the ball, to play good football against Man Utd at home in front of our fans.”