“[We want] a bit of consistency,” he said. “We’ve had good performances but its about getting results over the line.

“We’ve conceded a few late goals – it’s maybe more about concentration towards the end of the game. Overall performances are positive and there is a lot of good stuff to take into these next few games now.

“It’s obviously something we’re thinking and talking about. When you’re tired it’s harder to concentrate but it’s really important to concentrate late on to ensure we don’t concede.”

Schlupp says Palace’s scoring from set-pieces has been an asset this season, as Vieira prioritises organisation in training.

“Going into every game he’s trying to win but he’s big on organisation, competing in every game,” he said. “You want to try and win, so sticking together, working on things and always competing.

“We work on [set-pieces] every week. When you look at the teams that score the most set-pieces it’s normally the teams at the top of the league, so it’s definitely something to work on.

“When you look at Manchester City, they probably score the most set-piece goals so you realise hat it’s such a big part of the game. We’ve done really well at that so we want to keep going.”

After a tough set of opening games, Schlupp hopes Palace can kick on before the World Cup break in November.

“We’ve had quite a tough start,” he said. “When we got the fixtures, we knew it would be a difficult start.

“Any game in the Premier League is tough, but we’ve had quite a few of the big boys in the first six or seven. I think overall the performances have been good.

“We drew at Brentford and we beat [Aston] Villa, which was a good performance.”