The versatile 30-year-old, who made his 200th Palace appearance in all competitions earlier this week, has scored twice against each of Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in the Eagles’ colours.

Having also opened the scoring in the pre-season win over Lyon at Selhurst Park earlier this month, Schlupp is hoping to kickstart his competitive tally for 2023/24 come Saturday afternoon.

But up against his former club Brentford – where he played in League One on loan in 2010/11, scoring six times in 10 matches – Schlupp knows a tough test awaits against an in-form opponent.

“It’s another close game, not too far to travel!” he joked of Palace’s trip to the Gtech Community Stadium.

“It’s always a good game against Brentford. It’s going to be tough – they’ve started really well. They’re a good team with some good players, so it’s going to be a tough game, but one we’re looking forward to.

“They’re always going to be well-organised and attacking-wise, they’re really dangerous, especially from set-plays – and even without [the suspended] Ivan Toney.

“It’s always a tight game. I think we’ve drawn every [Premier League] game we’ve played against them. It’s going to be tight for sure, but hopefully it will be a good battle and we can get the points.”

Just four goals have been spread between Palace and Brentford over their four Premier League meetings – as Schlupp alludes to, all four finishing as draws, with the Bees last season netting last-gasp equalisers in both league meetings.

The Palace man is therefore aware of the need to be clinical with chances when they come along on Saturday; the Eagles have recorded the Premier League’s fifth-highest shots total (38) after two games, just one behind Liverpool.

Schlupp said: “It’s one of those things. It’s early on in the season and we want to be scoring goals, but you have to take the positives: we’re getting in those positions. It’s worse if you’re not even getting those chances.

“We’ve had a lot of chances. We’d have liked to have scored more goals, but the chances are still there and we’ve had some good performances.

“We’ve got to hope those fortunes change and we get some goals. We’ve got to keep doing the good things well, keep getting in those positions, and on another day we’ll score more goals.

“We’ve just got to take that into the game against Brentford and I’m sure we’ll be fine.”