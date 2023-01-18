The 30-year-old utility player has reaped the benefits of the stadium’s famous support since moving to SE25 in January 2017, and recently made his 163rd top-flight appearance for the club – placing him in the top ten of Palace’s Premier League appearance makers.

With Palace welcoming an in-form Manchester United side to south London, Schlupp hopes those supporters can help his side once more, saying: “Everyone knows how important the crowd is, especially at home. Every other team says it’s not a nice place to come to, which is how we want to keep it for them!

“It’s just about little details. If we keep clean sheets against those [kinds of] teams, and then take our chances at the other end, we’re going to win more games than not. We’ve seemed to do that well against [Manchester] United in the past, and of course we want to carry that on this year.

“They’re in great form at the moment. They’re going to be hard to stop, so we’re going to need the fans and everyone to hopefully give us that extra push to beat them.

“Three points would be massive, just to get us moving up the table and to get some points on the board, and just for confidence in general.

“We’ve got a big game against Man United, which is always one to look forward to. It’s going to be a tough one, but it’s one we’re looking forward to playing – and hopefully winning.”

Discussing Palace’s tricky upcoming fixtures list, which sees them take on the Red Devils twice – as well as third-placed Newcastle – in their next three games, Schlupp said: “It’s another game, at the end of the day. You can’t look at it too much.

“In the Premier League, everyone’s a tough game, and obviously Manchester United and Newcastle are flying at the minute and doing really well. They’re big games. They’re all big games for us at the moment, and we’re going to try and win them."