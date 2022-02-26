The Palace man played high up the pitch against the Clarets and managed to score after just nine minutes, stretching to turn home a Michael Olise cross.
His effort put Palace in control, and the south Londoners looked bright and dominant throughout the first-half. But, he says, they “started the second-half really sloppy,” which allowed Burnley to pull level after less than a minute.
Speaking with the press post-match, Schlupp said: “We went 1-0 up in the first-half and started the second-half really sloppy. They scored the goal and I thought it was a bit of a scrappy game in the end and a well-earned point.”