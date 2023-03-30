Speaking in this Saturday’s matchday programme for the visit of his former club Leicester City, available to download via cpfc.co.uk from 15:00 BST on Friday, Schlupp explained: “The manager has been getting some positivity back into the group.

“Obviously, with the way things have been going, some people’s confidence – and in general that of the team – might be a bit low, so he’s been getting that positive factor back again.

“We want to be on the front foot, and take the game to teams. We want to play games to win. We want to have that mindset change. Everybody’s just excited to get playing again now.”

The Eagles will be looking to kickstart their season in their final 10 matches of 22/23, starting with a Leicester side who sit 17th in the Premier League table ahead of kick-off.

Schlupp said: “It’s a huge game for both clubs, of course. We’ve had a tough run since the start of the year, playing against pretty much all of the top teams, and now we’ve got another tough run – but in a different way.

“It’s probably going to get a bit scrappy down there. The table’s pretty tight, and with Leicester being the first game back, it’s definitely going to be an exciting game, and one we’re looking to win.

“It just shows how competitive this league is. It’s so close. There are only a few points between eight or nine teams. Everyone’s competing, everyone’s building, and it’s showing in how tight the league is at the minute.

“We’ve got 10 games left, so everyone’s got to buy into what we’re doing straight away so that we can get some good results on the board, and get that good feeling back.”

Read Jeffrey Schlupp’s full in-depth interview – in which he discusses the role of confidence within football, the DNA of Crystal Palace, his time with Leicester, and more – in Saturday’s matchday programme.

