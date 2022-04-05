Palace are unbeaten in five straight league games, scoring 10 goals and taking points from both Manchester City and Arsenal.

In all competitions they’ve kept four consecutive clean sheets and are looking confident as they prepare for the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

They have eight crucial league games left as they seek to cement their place in the top 10 for the first time since 2014/15, and Fantasy Football managers have eight crucial gameweeks left to claim top spot in those all-important leagues.

With Palace’s current form and what’s at stake for the end of their season, managers may be well-placed opting for members of Patrick Vieira’s squad to maximise the run-in.

Here are the key considerations.

Joachim Andersen: the league’s form-man

Having kept three consecutive league clean sheets, and bagged two assists in the 3-0 win over Arsenal, Joachim Andersen sits second in the league’s form table.

His form (a player’s average score per match over the last 30 days) is currently 10.5, behind only Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne on 10.7. (Sustaining 10.5 points per game this season would sit Andersen as easily the best performing player in the entire league.)