Only one other team – Manchester United – have defeated City away from home more often than Palace (twice) since Pep Guardiola’s appointment as manager, and the Eagles were the only team to stop City from scoring hoe and away in the 2021/22 season.

What’s more, Palace led 2-0 at half-time in the equivalent fixture last season – a game in which Andersen headed home his first goal for the club – before succumbing to a second-half comeback.

With some decent results behind them at the Eithad Stadium in recent years, Andersen told Premier League Productions: “Well, obviously it always gives a little bit of hope that we see a lot of teams can do it, but to be honest, we've been doing it for the last couple of seasons against them [City].

“We won in my first season there 2-0 away, and last season we were 2-0 up at half-time and then we lost unfortunately. But we know that we can play with the best and we need to show that.

“We showed it in the last game against Liverpool where I think we were unfortunate – but that's the spirit we need to show, to have that belief and confidence that we can do something.

“Of course you always need some luck against these teams. It's not easy, but for me, we need to be brave. We need to go and show some confidence, go and press them, and don't show them too much respect because every team will have some difficulties against us if we do that. To be honest, we've shown that also, like I said, the last games against them.”