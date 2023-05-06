While mathematically the Eagles are not yet guaranteed Premier League football next season, their form of late – four wins from their last six games – has seen them score 13 times, collect 13 points and move up to 11th in the table.

As a result, Palace can now look up the table, rather than down, with Andersen reflecting: “The last six games have been really good.

“We’ve played some good football and scored a lot of goals, so that’s been a big improvement over the period before that. Everyone’s just thrilled with the results we’ve been having, and to get that win over West Ham [4-3 last weekend] with the best performance of the last six games has been really good.

“It’s a confidence thing. When you don’t score for many games in a row, maybe you think twice in your actions. You’re not as secure, you’re not as free in your mind to do what you want. Sometimes you just need fresh air, and I think that’s been the case in this situation.

“I think the difference has been that we have a little bit more freedom to express ourselves in the offensive part. We worked a lot in training regarding our attacking play, regarding being outnumbered in defence, so the attackers can score a lot of goals in training.

“I think it gives them confidence, and you can see in the games that some of our offensive talent has been amazing. Michael [Olise], Ebs [Eze], Jeff [Schlupp], Jordan [Ayew], Wilf [Zaha]… they’ve shown a lot of creativity.”

Andersen is expecting a tough test up against Tottenham forward Harry Kane on Saturday, adding: “It’s really difficult because they can score from not even chances.

“You give them one yard, they score, so you need to concentrate the whole game, be focused and expect the unexpected. I’m sure we can do that and hopefully keep them from scoring.”