The Denmark defender scored his third Palace goal – and just the second match-winning goal of his career, having previously netted for FC Twente in January 2017 – with a ferocious half-volley from Ebere Eze’s set-piece delivery.

Andersen told Palace TV: “I’m buzzing! It’s a crazy feeling to score a matchwinner. I don’t know when I last did that, so I’m just so happy. To win against United, 1-0 at Old Trafford, it doesn’t get any better.”

Watching the goal back, Andersen reacted: “It’s pretty good!

“I just tried to get free of him [United defender Victor Lindelof], and then, you see I just get back again from the position I came from, because I sensed the ball would get cleared and I thought the ball would arrive there. I guessed in that moment, and I guessed right!

“It’s a pretty good strike! It’s a goal I won’t forget for sure.

“It’s my first ‘worldie’, yeah! I don’t know what to say. I think I have a pretty good strike, to be honest. Of course I need to try it when I get the opportunity, and luckily it went in today.”