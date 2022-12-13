It is the first time he has been nominated for Denmark's most prestigious footballing award, after representing the national team in all of their World Cup matches this year.

Andersen made his Denmark debut in October 2019 and went on to establish himself in 2021, playing 10 times. He played 11 international games in 2022 and was a key part of Denmark's World Cup qualification, helping them to concede just three goals.

At home he has sustained his place at the heart of Palace's defence, playing 13 times and scoring once so far this season.

Denmark's Men's Player of the Year will be announced by the Danish FA at a sports gala on 7th January, with the winner decided by the players.

