“We played them at home at the beginning of the season, and today will be completely different,” he said in his pre-match interview. “They play much better.

“They have more confidence, new players, a new manager. I quite like the way they play. It’s going to be an interesting match and hopefully we can get the three points.

“I know Chris Wood from Burnley, and I’ve played against him a few times now. He’s a big threat in the air and a good player. It should be a nice battle.”

Andersen backed his teammates to shake off their FA Cup semi-final blues at St James’ Park.

“Of course it was a disappointing result, but we are professional,” he said. “There is a game today now. We need to put that behind us and play with freedom.

“Play the way we have been doing in the last couple of months, and hopefully we can get a good result.”