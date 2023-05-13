Speaking ahead of a reunion with former club Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, vice-captain Ward told Premier League Productions: “It’s been a season where it’s been up-and-down, and there have been moments when your backs are against the ropes, but we’re a club who have that never-say-die attitude.

"We’ve come into this spell of games, since Roy [Hodgson] and Ray [Lewington] came in, and managed to turn it around and show the quality we possess within the squad.

"There’s a togetherness that shone through at the time we needed it to put points on the board, and we want to make sure that we continue with that, finish strong and take these next three games ahead of us and put more points on the board. Hopefully, if we can catch at least one team ahead of us, that would be a great season.

"We’ve got a unique group: players who are young and hungry to succeed, and players with experience to steady the ship. We have a great balance and the results speak for themselves. We possess an enormous amount of talent within the squad."