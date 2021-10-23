But overall the right-back was keen to focus on a strong display: “We’re working towards where we want to be and are getting stronger each game. We just need to capitalise when we are on top of games and dominating teams. Today was one of those performances where we could have run away with the game.

“I don’t think there’s particularly much missing. We’re showing what we can do as a team and that we’re getting stronger and stronger with each game that passes. It’s just capitalising on the chances and being ruthless and having that nasty side to bury teams.

“I think it was a suckerblow to concede the way we did again with a set play. It was obviously frustrating but we go again and work hard and try to rule out those chances we give teams.”